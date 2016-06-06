BRIEF-Hertz Global to separate car rental and equipment rental businesses

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Hertz Global Holdings Inc :
* Hertz global holdings board of directors approves separation of car rental and equipment rental businesses and sets record date
* On july 1, 2016 , new hertz global holdings will begin regular-way trading on nyse under existing htz symbol
* Says emerging from transaction will be two companies: a new hertz global holdings inc and herc holdings inc
* On july 1, 2016 , herc holdings will begin regular-way trading on nyse under symbol hri
* Hertz global holdings inc says expected members of board of directors for herc holdings were named
* Says Herc Holdings Board Will Be Led By Non-Executive chairman herbert henkel
* Larry silber will be president and chief executive officer for herc holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.