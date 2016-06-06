版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma says obtained omnibus assignment of all IP rights of ex-CEO Carter

June 6 Hemispherx Biopharma :

* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc says on June 2, obtained omnibus assignment of all intellectual property rights of former CEO William Carter

* All IP related to Ampligen and Alferon that was created by Carter prior to and during his employment at Hemispherx has now been assigned to Hemispherx Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐