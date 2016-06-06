版本:
2016年 6月 6日

BRIEF-Nucor announces 173rd consecutive cash dividend

June 6 Nucor Corp :

* Nucor corp says declared regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share on Nucor's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

