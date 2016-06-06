BRIEF-Scopia Capital reports 7.4 pct stake in Forest City Realty

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Forest City Realty Trust Inc :
* Scopia Capital Management Lp Reports 7.4 Pct Stake In Forest City Realty Trust Inc As Of June 2 - Sec filing
* Scopia capital management lp says reported 7.4 percent stake in forest city realty trust inc is class a common shares
* Scopia capital management lp says acquired shares of forest city realty trust in belief that shares of class a common stock are undervalued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.