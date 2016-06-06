BRIEF-Scopia Capital reports 7.4 pct stake in Forest City Realty

June 6 Forest City Realty Trust Inc :

* Scopia Capital Management Lp Reports 7.4 Pct Stake In Forest City Realty Trust Inc As Of June 2 - Sec filing

* Scopia capital management lp says reported 7.4 percent stake in forest city realty trust inc is class a common shares

* Scopia capital management lp says acquired shares of forest city realty trust in belief that shares of class a common stock are undervalued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)