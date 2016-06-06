CORRECTED-BRIEF-Merck KGaA, Pfizer present positive mid-stage data on merkel cell carcinoma drug at ASCO

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility
(Corrects to clarify drug is jointly developed by Pfizer and Merck KGaA)
June 6 Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc :
* Say pivotal avelumab study shows positive results in metastatic merkel cell carcinoma
* Say plan to submit to regulatory authorities based on these results from avelumab study
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.