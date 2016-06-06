版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 23:40 BJT

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Merck KGaA, Pfizer present positive mid-stage data on merkel cell carcinoma drug at ASCO

(Corrects to clarify drug is jointly developed by Pfizer and Merck KGaA)

June 6 Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc :

* Say pivotal avelumab study shows positive results in metastatic merkel cell carcinoma

* Say plan to submit to regulatory authorities based on these results from avelumab study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐