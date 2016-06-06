版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Geovax launches program to develop a vaccine for chronic Hepatitis B

June 6 Geovax Labs Inc

* Geovax Labs Inc says launch of a program to develop a vaccine for treatment of chronic Hepatitis B infections

* Says Geovax vaccine will be based upon company's MVA-VLP Vector platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

