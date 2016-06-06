版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics posts results from long-term follow-up of TGR-1202

June 6 Tg Therapeutics Inc

* Term follow-up of TGR-1202 demonstrates a differentiated safety profile and high response rates in CLL and NHL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

