BRIEF-United Airlines files for 2 classes of certificates for up to $1.05 bln

June 6 United Airlines Inc :

* Files for two classes of pass through certificates, series 2016-1, for up to $1.05 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

