版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 00:26 BJT

BRIEF-United Parcel Service Inc files for potential floating rate senior notes due 2066

June 6 United Parcel Service Inc

* Files for potential floating rate senior notes due 2066, size not disclosed - SEC filing Source - (bit.ly/25HJaqt) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

