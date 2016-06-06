BRIEF-Ikang Healthcare says receipt of competing non-binding "going private" proposal

June 6 (Reuters) -

* Ikang announces receipt of competing non-binding "going private" proposal

* Ikang Healthcare Group Inc says board received a preliminary non binding proposal letter from Yunfeng Capital

* Letter proposes going-private transaction in which Yunfeng Capital would acquire all of co' s shares in of US$20.00 to US$25.00/ADS or US$40.00 to US$50.00/share