2016年 6月 7日

BRIEF-Under Armour Inc files for potential debt shelf offering

June 6 Under Armour Inc

* Files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source - (bit.ly/1U9P001) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

