BRIEF-Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reports updated data from DNA damage response program on seliciclib, sapacitabine combination

June 6 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

* Cyclacel pharmaceuticals reports updated data from dna damage response program on seliciclib and sapacitabine combination in patients with solid tumors

* Antitumor activity demonstrated in a subgroup of 45 patients with breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancers who tested positive for brca mutations Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )