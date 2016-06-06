版本:
BRIEF-Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reports updated data from DNA damage response program on seliciclib, sapacitabine combination

June 6 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

* Cyclacel pharmaceuticals reports updated data from dna damage response program on seliciclib and sapacitabine combination in patients with solid tumors

* Antitumor activity demonstrated in a subgroup of 45 patients with breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancers who tested positive for brca mutations Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

