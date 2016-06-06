版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 22:27 BJT

BRIEF-BMO Global Asset Management launches institutional prime money market fund

June 6 BMO Global Asset Management

* BMO global asset management launches institutional prime money market fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

