BRIEF-Allergan CEO to CNBC: "Don't know exactly" how large Icahn's position in the company is

June 6 (Reuters) -

* Allergan CEO to CNBC: "Don't know exactly" how large Icahn's position in the company is

* Allergan CEO to CNBC: Will begin to buyback shares immediately upon close of Teva deal, which is expected at end of this month Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

