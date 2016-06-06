BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners says it may sell common units of up to $250 mln

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Phillips 66 Partners Lp
* Files for offering and sale of common units of up to $250 million - sec filing
* Says the units on offer represent limited partner interests in phillips 66 partners lp
* Says the sales of units will be made over a period of time and from time to time in transactions at then-current prices Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Yb8aEn Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.