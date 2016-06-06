BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners says it may sell common units of up to $250 mln

June 6 Phillips 66 Partners Lp

* Files for offering and sale of common units of up to $250 million - sec filing

* Says the units on offer represent limited partner interests in phillips 66 partners lp

* Says the sales of units will be made over a period of time and from time to time in transactions at then-current prices