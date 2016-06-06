版本:
BRIEF-Adventure Gold shareholders and Superior Court of Quebec approve arrangement with Probe Metals

June 6 Adventure Gold Inc

* Shareholders of adventure gold and superior court of quebec approve arrangement with probe metals

* Arrangement was approved by 99.96% of adventure gold shareholders on 69% votes received

* Also received today final order approving arrangement from superior court of quebec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

