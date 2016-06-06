BRIEF-Bellevue Group completes acquisition of StarCapital

June 6 Bellevue Group AG :

* Has completed its acquisition of StarCapital AG - further steps to expand business being taken together

* Supervisory board intends to appoint Alexander Gerstadt as new CEO of StarCapital during course of June 2016

* Bellevue Group's assets under management increase to 7.8 billion Swiss francs ($8.03 billion)