BRIEF-Maglan Capital LP says delivers letter to FairPoint Communications CEO and board

June 6 (Reuters) -

* Maglan capital lp says delivers letter to fairpoint communications ceo and board of directors

* Maglan Capital Says urges Fairpoint Communications board "to immediately focus on potential value creating initiatives, including a sale of company" Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

