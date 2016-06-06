版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Baylin Technologies says confirms no corporate developments

June 6 Baylin Technologies Inc

* Baylin Technologies Inc says confirms that as of date there are no corporate developments that would cause recent movements in co's share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

