BRIEF-Genentech says phase III study shows Actemra maintained steroid-free remission in people with giant cell arteritis

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 (Reuters) -
* Genentech says phase III study Shows Actemra maintained steroid free remission in people with giant cell arteritis
* Genentech says study met its primary and key secondary endpoints Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.