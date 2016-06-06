版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 00:56 BJT

BRIEF-Genentech says phase III study shows Actemra maintained steroid-free remission in people with giant cell arteritis

June 6 (Reuters) -

* Genentech says phase III study Shows Actemra maintained steroid free remission in people with giant cell arteritis

* Genentech says study met its primary and key secondary endpoints Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐