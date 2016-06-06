UPDATE 2-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
June 6 Bank Of Montreal
* Bank Of Montreal Files to say the vaulted gold bullion trust will issue $500 million of gold deposit receipts - sec filing
* Bank Of Montreal - The trust will issue depositary receipts representing undivided beneficial ownership in a fixed quantity of physical gold bullion
* Bank Of Montreal - The gold bullion will be held for benefit of holders of gold deposit receipts in an account operated by bank of montreal at the royal canadian mint Source text: 1.usa.gov/1YbprgT Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.
* Small percentage of employees will not be continuing with the company