公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Cerro Grande Mining's Pimenton mine shut down due to 3.14 meters of snow

June 6 Cerro Grande Mining Corp

* Cerro Grande Mining reported that its Pimenton mine has been shut down due to 3.14 meters of snow

* Mine shut down and lack of access to mine will also cause severe financial difficulties for Compania Minera Pimenton

* Company is currently reviewing its options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

