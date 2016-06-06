BRIEF-Alexion announces topline results from Phase 3 regain study of eculizumab

June 6 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alexion announces topline results from Phase 3 regain study of eculizumab (soliris) in patients with refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (GMG)

* Primary endpoint of regain study missed statistical significance

* Alexion continues to analyze data from regain study

* Four patients receiving eculizumab (6.5 pct) discontinued treatment due to an adverse event Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)