BRIEF-Trupanion to move to Nasdaq

UPDATE 2-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
June 6 Trupanion Inc
* Trupanion to move to Nasdaq
* To commence trading on Nasdaq on Friday, June 17, 2016
* Will continue to trade under existing "TRUP" ticker symbol
* Expects its common stock to cease trading on NYSE effective at close of business on Thursday, June 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.
* Small percentage of employees will not be continuing with the company