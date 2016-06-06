BRIEF-Trupanion to move to Nasdaq

June 6 Trupanion Inc

* Trupanion to move to Nasdaq

* To commence trading on Nasdaq on Friday, June 17, 2016

* Will continue to trade under existing "TRUP" ticker symbol

* Expects its common stock to cease trading on NYSE effective at close of business on Thursday, June 16, 2016