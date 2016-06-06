版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Empire Resorts appoints Emanuel Pearlman as executive chairman of board

June 6 Empire Resorts Inc

* Appointed Emanuel Pearlman as executive chairman of board Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1PeTRqZ )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

