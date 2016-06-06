BRIEF-Caseys General Stores posts Q4 earnings $1.19/shr

June 6 Caseys General Stores Inc

* Diluted earnings per share of $1.19 for Q4

* For Q4, same-store sales were up 7.4 pct with an average margin of 32.1 pct

* Qtrly total revenue $ 1.58 billion versus 1.65 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S