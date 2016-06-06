版本:
BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics to offer units representing limited partner interests - SEC filing

June 6 Tesoro Logistics Lp

* Tesoro Logistics LP files for offering of common units representing limited partner interests, size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1UCUsHt )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

