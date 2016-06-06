BRIEF-Kura Oncology entered amendment to license agreement with janssen pharmaceutica - SEC filing

June 6 Kura Oncology Inc

* Entered amendment to license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV dated December 18, 2014 - SEC filing

* Amendment to expand field of license to all human diseases, disorders/medical conditions

* Amendment to management services agreement with Araxes Pharma LLC to reduce the monthly management fee payable by Araxes to co

* Amendment to agreement with Araxes Pharma to reduce monthly management fee from $100,000/month to $65,000/month effective from April 1,2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1suvK2P )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)