UPDATE 2-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
June 6 Kura Oncology Inc
* Entered amendment to license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV dated December 18, 2014 - SEC filing
* Amendment to expand field of license to all human diseases, disorders/medical conditions
* Amendment to management services agreement with Araxes Pharma LLC to reduce the monthly management fee payable by Araxes to co
* Amendment to agreement with Araxes Pharma to reduce monthly management fee from $100,000/month to $65,000/month effective from April 1,2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1suvK2P )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.
* Small percentage of employees will not be continuing with the company