BRIEF-DSW says CFO Mary Meixelsperger resigned

June 6 DSW Inc

* Says CFO Mary Meixelsperger resigned

* DSW Inc says on June 6, 2016, co announced appointment of Jared Poff, senior vice president of finance, as its interim chief financial officer. Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1YbEiI1 )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)