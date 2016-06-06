版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Enova International says completed preliminary assessment of CFPB rule

June 6 Enova International Inc -

* If proposed CFPB rule adopted without changes, sees products composing 60% to 65% of current total revenue will be subject to final rule

* Sees revenue for products likely to be impacted by proposed rule could decline by 30% to 40% from current levels

* "we are confident in our ability to adapt to new rules" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

