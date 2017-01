June 6 PSAV Inc

* Files for IPO of up to $315.3 million - SEC filing

* Offering 14.2 million shares to be sold in initial public offering

* Estimated that the initial public offering price per share will be between $14.00 and $17.00

* Proposed IPO price is estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee