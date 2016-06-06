BRIEF-XL Group sees FY 2016 adj. operating expenses between $1.85-$1.91 bln

June 6 Xl Group Plc

* Estimate for full year 2016 operating expenses, excluding items, of between $1.85 and $1.91 billion

* Preliminary estimate of full year 2017 operating expenses, excluding items of between $1.77 and $1.84 billion

* Updated estimate for integration costs associated with acquisition of catlin group limited of about $210 to $220 million for FY 2016

* Income from investment fund affiliates is approximately $1 million for accounting period to May 31, 2016

* Estimates, on a preliminary basis, that full year 2017 catlin related integration costs will be approximately $60-$70 million

* After fiscal year 2017, XL expects that incurrence of Catlin related integration costs will be substantially complete