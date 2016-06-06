版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Colucid files for potential mixed shelf offering of upto $150 mln - SEC filing

June 6 Colucid Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Colucid Pharmaceuticals Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering of upto $150 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1U4C4am )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐