BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc reports May 2016 Volumes

June 6 Nasdaq Inc

* May 2016 U.S. equity options volume of 66 million contracts versus 67 million last year

* May 2016 U.S. fixed income volume of $1,627 billion versus $2,747 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

