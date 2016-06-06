版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二

BRIEF-Redstone's natl. amusements, majority Viacom holder, amends bylaws so board has to unanimously approve any Paramount transaction - CNBC

June 6 (Reuters) -

* Redstone's natl. amusements, majority Viacom holder, amends bylaws so board has to unanimously approve any Paramount transaction - CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

