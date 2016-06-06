BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics says updated timing for data from Vepoloxamer study

UPDATE 2-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
June 6 Mast Therapeutics Inc :
* Updated anticipated timing for announcement of top-line data from phase 3 clinical study of Vepoloxamer in patients with sickle cell disease
* Delay does not reflect on quality or integrity of results or conduct of study Source text - 1.usa.gov/1rapPi2 Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.
* Small percentage of employees will not be continuing with the company