公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日

BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics says updated timing for data from Vepoloxamer study

June 6 Mast Therapeutics Inc :

* Updated anticipated timing for announcement of top-line data from phase 3 clinical study of Vepoloxamer in patients with sickle cell disease

* Delay does not reflect on quality or integrity of results or conduct of study Source text - 1.usa.gov/1rapPi2 Further company coverage:

