UPDATE 2-Australia says suspended MH370 search could resume in future
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
June 6 Bulldog Investors, LLC
* Virtus total return fund stockholders approve Bulldog investors' proposal to liquidate
* Stockholders of Virtus total return fund have voted in favor of Bulldog's proposal to liquidate DCA at its annual meeting held June 2nd. Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.
* Small percentage of employees will not be continuing with the company