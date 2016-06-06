版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-Virtus total return fund stockholders approve Bulldog investors' proposal to liquidate

* Stockholders of Virtus total return fund have voted in favor of Bulldog's proposal to liquidate DCA at its annual meeting held June 2nd. Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

