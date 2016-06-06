BRIEF-Suncor provides RMWB production and 2016 corporate guidance update

June 6 Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor energy provides RMWB production and 2016 corporate guidance update

* Ramping up production in a staged manner

* As a result of RMWB fires, annualized total upstream production is now estimated to be between 585,000 and 620,000 barrels per day

* Expects base plant operations to return to pre-fire production rates within a week.

* There has been no damage to Suncor's assets as a result of fires

* Expects that all of its operations in regional municipality of Wood Buffalo will be producing at normal, pre-turnaround rates by end of June

* Construction activities at Suncor's Fort Hills Mine have also returned to pre-fire levels

* Syncrude anticipates a return to production starting in late June

* Anticipates cash operating costs per barrel to remain within guidance of $27-$30 per barrel for full year

* Due to impact of fires on refinery feedstock, short unplanned outage at 1 unit of suncor's edmonton refinery, gasoline, diesel production reduced

* As a result of actual asset performance to date, production guidance for exploration and production has been increased to 105,000 to 110,000 bbls/d

* Edmonton unit expected to be back in service by end of week, currently working to minimize supply disruptions to retail and wholesale customers

* Syncrude expects a full ramp up of production following completion of scheduled turnaround by mid-july

* Syncrude expects a full ramp up of production following completion of scheduled turnaround by mid-july

* Sees annualized synthetic crude oil sales of 265,000 to 275,000 bbls/d, and syncrude production between 105,000 and 115,000 bbls/d