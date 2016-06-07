BRIEF-Energulf Resources names Ernest B. Miller IV as its CEO

BRIEF-Just Energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due June 2017
* Just energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due june 2017
June 6 Energulf Resources Inc
* Named Ernest B. Miller IV as its President and Chief Executive Officer
* Named Clive Brookes as its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
* Australian and new zealand police agencies deploy 2585 taser smart weapons
* Kura Oncology doses first patient in phase 2 study of tipifarnib in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia