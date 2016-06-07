版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 08:30 BJT

BRIEF-Energulf Resources names Ernest B. Miller IV as its CEO

June 6 Energulf Resources Inc

* Named Ernest B. Miller IV as its President and Chief Executive Officer

* Named Clive Brookes as its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐