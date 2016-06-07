版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 08:26 BJT

BRIEF-Virginia Hills Oil appoints Adeline Martin as CFO

June 6 Virginia Hills Oil Corp

* Tracie Noble, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of company has resigned from her position

* Board of directors has appointed Adeline Martin as Vice President, Finance And Chief Financial Officer

