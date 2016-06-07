BRIEF-Virginia Hills Oil appoints Adeline Martin as CFO

BRIEF-Just Energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due June 2017
* Just energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due june 2017
June 6 Virginia Hills Oil Corp
* Tracie Noble, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of company has resigned from her position
* Board of directors has appointed Adeline Martin as Vice President, Finance And Chief Financial Officer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Just energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due june 2017
* Australian and new zealand police agencies deploy 2585 taser smart weapons
* Kura Oncology doses first patient in phase 2 study of tipifarnib in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: