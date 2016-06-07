BRIEF-Tesoro Logistics announces pricing of its public offering of 5.5 mln units

BRIEF-Just Energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due June 2017
June 6 Tesoro Logistics Lp
* Announces pricing of its public offering of 5.5 million common units at $47.13 per common unit
* Australian and new zealand police agencies deploy 2585 taser smart weapons
* Kura Oncology doses first patient in phase 2 study of tipifarnib in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia