BRIEF-Daimler Trucks North America to cut about 1,240 jobs

June 6 Daimler Trucks North America

* Will reduce headcount across North American production facilities by about 1,240 workers

* Job cuts to impact workers at Mount Holly, North Carolina, Gastonia, Portland, Oregon, Santiago, Mexico facilities

* Presently no plans for additional job cuts at facilities in cleveland, north carolina or saltillo, mexico (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

