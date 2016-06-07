BRIEF-Verizon to bid $3 bln for Yahoo's web assets in second round of bidding - CNBC, citing DJ

BRIEF-Just Energy announces early redemption of the remaining $94,652,000 of its 6.0% convertible debentures due June 2017
June 6 (Reuters) -
* Verizon to bid $3 bln for Yahoo's web assets in second round of bidding; bid to exclude Yahoo's patents & real estate-CNBC, citing DJ
* TPG also expected to make new Yahoo bid -CNBC, citing DJ
* Australian and new zealand police agencies deploy 2585 taser smart weapons
* Australian and new zealand police agencies deploy 2585 taser smart weapons

* Kura Oncology doses first patient in phase 2 study of tipifarnib in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia