BRIEF-Verizon to bid $3 bln for Yahoo's web assets in second round of bidding - CNBC, citing DJ

June 6 (Reuters) -

* Verizon to bid $3 bln for Yahoo's web assets in second round of bidding; bid to exclude Yahoo's patents & real estate-CNBC, citing DJ

* TPG also expected to make new Yahoo bid -CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage:

