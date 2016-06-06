BRIEF-Eagle Energy Inc reduces monthly dividend to $0.005/shr

June 6 Eagle Energy Inc

* Eagle Energy Inc announces a reduction in monthly dividends

* Eagle has reduced its monthly dividend to $0.005 per share

* Eagle's 2016 capital budget, production and operating cost guidance remains same

* 2016 funds flow from operations is expected to be approximately $ca 11.1 million