June 7 Schindler Holding AG :

* To establish a new joint venture with Volkslift Elevator (China) Co. Ltd.

* Acquires a minority stake in a Chinese joint venture partner

* As part of agreement, Schindler Group will initially acquire a 25 percent equity stake in Volkslift Elevator (China) Co. Ltd. with options to purchase remaining shares

* Both parties agreed to keep details of transaction confidential