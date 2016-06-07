BRIEF-Nexpoint Residential Trust enters into $200 mln credit

June 7 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc :
* Entered into a $200 million credit with Keybank National
Association, as lender, effective as of June 6, 2016- SEC filing
* Credit facility is full-term, interest-only facility and
is expandable to $300 million upon satisfaction of certain
conditions
* Initial term of credit facility is 60 months, and company
has one 12-month extension option
* On June 6, 2016, co sold Mandarin Reserve & Park at in
Jacksonville, Florida to unaffiliated third-party for about $47
million
* Expects to use proceeds from sale to refinance existing
debt
