版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 7日 星期二 18:31 BJT

BRIEF-Netgem announces collaboration with Verimatrix

June 7 Netgem SA :

* Announces collaboration with Verimatrix to provide secure multiscreen IPTV/OTT platform for German, Austrian and Swiss telecom operators Source text: bit.ly/1rbaOfZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

