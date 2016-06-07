BRIEF-Inexio says Warburg Pincus unit to take majority stake in co

June 7 Inexio KGaA :

* An affiliate of Warburg Pincus has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake and provide funding for the future growth

* Under the terms of the agreement, Warburg Pincus will appoint two members of the supervisory board of Inexio and René Obermann will become chairman.

* The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately 250 million euros

* Deutsche Beteiligungs AG, investor in Inexio since 2013, is also participating in this capital increase. (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)