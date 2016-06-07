BRIEF-Navistar International revises 2016 revenue guidance

June 7 Navistar International Corp :
* Revised 2016 revenue guidance downward to $8.2 billion -
$8.6 billion.
* Updated total cost reduction guidance to well exceed $200
million
* Reduced 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance to $550 million -
$600 million.
* Reduced its end-of-year manufacturing cash guidance to be
approximately $800 million
* Maintained its projection that medium, school bus and
severe service segments will grow in 2016 versus 2015
* Reduced forecast of FY 2016 retail deliveries of class 6-8
trucks and buses in U.S. and Canada to 330,000 - 360,000 units
* Reduced its class 8 2016 market projection to 220,000 -
250,000 units.
* For second half of 2016, lowered industry guidance range
by 20,000 units, due to "softening class 8 market conditions"
