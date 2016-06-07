BRIEF-Ultragenyx, Takeda enter into collaboration to develop, commercialize therapies for rare genetic diseases

June 7 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc :
* Ultragenyx and Takeda enter into a collaboration to
develop and commercialize therapies for rare genetic diseases
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc says to license and develop
one or more product candidates from Takeda
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc says Takeda to make equity
investment in Ultragenyx to fund development
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc says Takeda will invest up
to $65 million in Ultragenyx in two tranches
* A potential third equity investment by Takeda is
contingent upon Ultragenyx achieving a specific development
milestone on a second asset
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc says no additional
financial details were disclosed
